CLEVELAND (AP) — A county judge in Cleveland has declared that three men were wrongfully imprisoned for nearly two decades for a 1995 murder.
Cleveland.com reports the judge’s declaration for Laurese Glover, Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt is part of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit. It’s also a step in their effort to seek compensation for their time behind bars through the Court of Claims.
The men eventually would get about $1.5 million each under the proposed deal.
They have long denied killing 19-year-old Clifton Hudson. The case against them unraveled when attorneys learned a prosecutor hid reports raising doubt about their guilt, and the men were freed in 2015.
The settlement agreement doesn’t cover their lawsuit claims against detectives in East Cleveland, which has sought to dismiss those claims.
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com