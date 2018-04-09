SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a northeastern Pennsylvania district attorney can keep her job, rejecting a challenge by her predecessor.
The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that a judge appointed by the state Supreme Court ruled Monday in favor of Susquehanna County District Attorney Marion O’Malley and against a bid by former first assistant district attorney William Urbanski.
Urbanski briefly served as district attorney before a county judge ruled him ineligible and installed O’Malley instead.
Urbanski filed suit to get the job back, asserting that the judge misinterpreted the state’s residency requirement for district attorneys.
Senior Judge David Grine of Centre County said Urbanski hadn’t lived in the county for at least a year as required and can’t say he inherited the job following the Dec. 27 death of District Attorney Robert Klein.
___
Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/