LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has convicted a 29-year-old man of beating a 50-year-old woman to death in 2010.

Roman Lastrapes (luh-STRAPS) told Calcasieu (KAL-kuh-shoo) Parish Judge Mike Canaday that he gave Linda Moore cocaine in exchange for sex, but did not kill her.

The American Press reports that Canaday said he found Lastrapes’ testimony self-serving and not believable. He will sentence Lastrapes on June 4.

Moore’s son, Roy C. Moore III, says he can go home to Los Angeles and tell his children that there’s some closure for their grandmother.

Lastrapes waived his right to a jury trial when he was represented by another attorney. His current attorney, Richard White, told KPLC-TV he tried unsuccessfully to get a jury trial. He told the station he doesn’t think he’s ever been more disappointed in a verdict.