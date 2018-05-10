CHICAGO (AP) — For the second time in less than a week a judge cleared his courtroom to hear arguments on whether he should allow certain testimony in the murder trial of a Chicago police officer.

Special prosecutor Joseph McMahon is seeking to bar testimony of a doctor hired by lawyers for Officer Jason Van Dyke to conduct a psychological evaluation of the defendant.

Van Dyke is charged in the 2014 shooting death of the 17-year-old Laquan McDonald as the teen walked away from police with a knife in his hand.

The defense wants a doctor to testify as an expert about the effect of police-involved shootings on officers. McMahon contends the defense is trying to bring out issues through the doctor that only Van Dyke himself should address if he takes the witness stand at trial.

Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent Gaughan on Thursday didn’t rule on the issue.