CHICAGO (AP) — For the second time in less than a week a judge cleared his courtroom to hear arguments on whether he should allow certain testimony in the murder trial of a Chicago police officer.
Special prosecutor Joseph McMahon is seeking to bar testimony of a doctor hired by lawyers for Officer Jason Van Dyke to conduct a psychological evaluation of the defendant.
Van Dyke is charged in the 2014 shooting death of the 17-year-old Laquan McDonald as the teen walked away from police with a knife in his hand.
The defense wants a doctor to testify as an expert about the effect of police-involved shootings on officers. McMahon contends the defense is trying to bring out issues through the doctor that only Van Dyke himself should address if he takes the witness stand at trial.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent Gaughan on Thursday didn’t rule on the issue.