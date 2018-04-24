BOSTON (AP) — The state’s highest court has upheld a lower court ruling rejecting a lawsuit that would have lifted the cap on charter schools in Massachusetts.

The lawsuit had been brought by lawyers representing five Boston students who argued that the limits on charter schools violated the education clause and the equal protection provisions of the Massachusetts Constitution by impeding the students’ ability to seek a quality education.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court on Tuesday sided with the Suffolk Superior Court in tossing out the lawsuit saying the “charter school cap is supported by a rational basis, and does not otherwise violate the Constitution.”

The justices also noted that Massachusetts voters in 2016 defeated a ballot initiative that would have allowed charters schools to expand their presence beyond existing state cap.