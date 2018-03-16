BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge stands accused of neglecting years of paperwork and ordering a clerk to destroy old records.

But District Court Judge Devy Russell’s attorney Steven Silverman denied the accusations. He says the state doesn’t require deadlines for the work in question and that investigators failed to provide specific instances of unprofessional conduct.

Silverman also says Russell has the papers and is willing to provide them.

The Baltimore Sun reports investigators for the Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities say the 51-year-old Russell failed to keep up with paperwork between 2007 and 2015, neglecting to send off for processing and storage some 135 executed search warrants and related lists of inventories. Investigators say Russell ordered a clerk to destroy some paperwork that couldn’t be matched up with other documentation.

