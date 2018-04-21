AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A judge has ordered Maine’s secretary of state to reopen a probe into Republican U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn’s petition to be on the ballot.
The judge told Secretary of State Matt Dunlap on Friday to accept new evidence from the campaign of Eric Brakey of Auburn, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate.
Both candidates are seeking to challenge incumbent independent U.S. Sen. Angus King. Democrat Zak Ringelstein has also entered the race.
Dunlap ruled earlier this month that more than 200 signatures on Linn’s petition were invalid, but said there were enough signatures for him to qualify for the ballot. Brakey’s campaign appealed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Democratic party files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, alleging conspiracy to influence the election
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
The Portland Press Herald reports that Linn has accused Brakey’s campaign of planting the false signatures to try to discredit him.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com