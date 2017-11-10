LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada federal judge has denied requests from rancher Cliven Bundy, one of his sons and another defendant to be released from custody days before their trial over a 2014 armed standoff with government agents in a cattle-grazing dispute.
Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro on Thursday ruled Bundy, his son Ryan Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne cannot move to house arrest or a halfway house before opening arguments in their trial start Tuesday.
Navarro will consider a release request Monday from another son, Ammon Bundy.
The four have been in custody since their arrests in 2016 in Oregon, where the Bundy brothers and Payne occupied a federal wildlife refuge.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Cliven Bundy’s daughter Sharee Cox shouted at the judge and was removed from court after her father was denied release.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com