LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada federal judge has denied requests from rancher Cliven Bundy, one of his sons and another defendant to be released from custody days before their trial over a 2014 armed standoff with government agents in a cattle-grazing dispute.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro on Thursday ruled Bundy, his son Ryan Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne cannot move to house arrest or a halfway house before opening arguments in their trial start Tuesday.

Navarro will consider a release request Monday from another son, Ammon Bundy.

The four have been in custody since their arrests in 2016 in Oregon, where the Bundy brothers and Payne occupied a federal wildlife refuge.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Cliven Bundy’s daughter Sharee Cox shouted at the judge and was removed from court after her father was denied release.

