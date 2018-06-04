NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bi-state Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, a group that investigates illegal activity at the ports.
The judge’s ruling Friday concluded that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie overstepped his authority when he signed a bill into law in January that removed the state from its compact with New York.
The Waterfront Commission sued, arguing that New Jersey’s withdrawal would essentially dissolve the commission. It was formed in the 1950s to investigate mob infiltration of the ports.
New Jersey wants its state police to oversee the ports.
In granting a preliminary injunction against New Jersey, the judge ruled Christie couldn’t unilaterally withdraw the state from the commission.