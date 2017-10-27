MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has permanently blocked Alabama laws that tried to restrict abortion clinics near schools and to ban a common second-trimester procedure.
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued a 148-page ruling Thursday saying the laws are unconstitutional. He’s preventing the state from enforcing them.
The decision makes permanent a ruling issued by Thompson a year ago. The state already is appealing that decision.
A statement from the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama calls Thompson’s decision a “great victory” for women.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say
Legislators passed the laws in 2016. They banned abortion clinics within 2,000 feet of K-8 public schools and barred the second-trimester procedure known as dilation and evacuation.
Thompson says the location restriction would force closure of two of the state’s busiest abortion clinics in Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.