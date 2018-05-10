WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge granted a temporary injunction barring a former student of a Jewish academy from the school’s campus following his obscenity-laced social media posts.

The Palm Beach Post reports Judge Edward Garrison’s ruling on Wednesday says 20-year-old Jared Reichenbach will be arrested and have to pay a $5,000 bond if he is caught on the property of Donna Klein Jewish Academy.

Garrison said he hopes the ruling “nips the problem in the bud.”

Officials at the academy filed a complaint citing several posts Reichenbach allegedly made on Instagram after his November 2016 expulsion for what the school called “inappropriate behavior.” The posts included claims like “this is where school shooters get birthed.”

The judge said Reichenbach had finals at the school he now attends and wasn’t at the hearing.