PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Commissioner Frances Koncilja has been barred by a judge from any further role in a Black Hills Energy rate case before the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the Denver district court judge said Koncilja’s comments about needing to protect Pueblo consumers showed she can’t be impartial.

Judge A. Bruce Jones issued his ruling Tuesday and while Black Hills won on its claim that Koncilja showed bias against the company, Jones ruled against the company on nearly all its other claims that it should be allowed an $8.5 million increase in its annual revenues.

Koncilja had challenged Black Hills on how it wanted to add the $62 million cost of a “peak power” turbine to the base rates.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com