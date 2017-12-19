PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New Jersey yacht captain is barred from piloting ships as he awaits trial in the death of an 81-year-old Connecticut boater in Rhode Island waters.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Patricia Sullivan ordered Cooper “Chick” Bacon on Tuesday to surrender his Merchant Marine license and refrain from operating any vessel.

The 78-year-old Cape May resident pleaded not guilty and was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond. His public defender didn’t immediately comment.

Bacon is accused of not paying attention when he crashed his 60-foot yacht into 81-year-old Walter Krupinski’s fishing boat in 2015. Krupinski lived in Stonington, Connecticut, and had been fishing off of Westerly.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management had previously found Bacon violated three U.S. Coast Guard navigation rules and had been negligent during the crash.