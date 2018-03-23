OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A judge in Northern California is ordering the city of Oakland to pay about $1 million in attorneys’ fees to a former leader of the Black Panthers who was injured after an Oakland councilwoman punched and pushed her.
Alameda County jury in January awarded more than $4 million in punitive damages to Elaine Brown in a civil lawsuit she filed against the city and Oakland councilwoman Desley Brooks.
The jury found Brooks shoved Brown inside a restaurant during an argument over housing causing her to fall and injure her shoulder.
Jurors said the former Black Panther leader, who was 72-year-old at the time of the assault, was the victim of elder abuse and battery.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Congress passes $1.3 trillion budget with little time to spare
The East Bay Times reports the ruling on attorneys’ fees comes days after the city filed a motion for a new trial.