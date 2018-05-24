FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has appointed two brain experts to evaluate a man facing the death penalty in the slaying of a teenage girl last year.
The appointment Thursday of a neuropsychologist and neurotoxicologist to evaluate 23-year-old Darwin Martinez-Torres of Sterling came despite the objections of a prosecutor who called the request “neuro-witchcraft.”
Martinez-Torres is facing charges including capital murder and rape in the June killing of Nabra Hassanen of Reston.
Hassanen was attacked in the pre-dawn hours walking with a group of friends to Ramadan services at her mosque.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- 'Eerie' blue flames burn in cracks caused by Hawaii volcano VIEW
- Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
Defense lawyers say a key part of their case will be Martinez-Torres’ limited mental ability. They say he was exposed to toxins like mercury growing up in El Salvador, and that executing a man of with intellectual disabilities would be unconstitutional.