SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A judge has ruled that relatives and friends of a 17-year-old girl allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend can wear pink ribbons on their clothing in her memory at trial.

Nickolas Lacrosse is charged with murder in the February 2015 stabbing death of high school senior Kathryn Mauke. His trial is scheduled to start April 30. Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Lacrosse went to Mauke’s home and stabbed her more than 30 times.

Lacrosse’s lawyer filed a motion asking a judge to ban pink ribbons because they would “have the effect of causing the jury to have extreme sympathy for the victim.”

The Republican newspaper reports that the judge ruled that the ribbons are OK because “The law does allow some humanity.”

Lacrosse’s lawyer has questioned the identification evidence in the case.

