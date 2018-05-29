ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin will go through Alaska’s therapeutic court system in a criminal case accusing him of assaulting his father last year.

State District Judge David Wallace approved 29-year-old Track Palin’s request to formally transfer his case to Veterans Court from Palmer Superior Court.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the judge also barred the media from using cameras or other recording devices during that proceeding after Track Palin’s attorney filed a motion seeking to prohibit or limit media access. Wallace said he will formally rule on the matter later.

Media attorney John McKay is representing The Associated Press and other news outlets in the matter. His request to allow media camera use Tuesday was denied.