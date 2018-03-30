FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a lawsuit against a former Roman Catholic bishop in Massachusetts who allegedly failed to properly supervise a priest accused of molesting two altar boys can move forward.
The Standard-Times reports that a judge this month ruled a jury should decide the case involving former Diocese of Fall River Bishop Daniel Cronin.
The plaintiffs say they were abused by a now-deceased priest in the 1970s and 1980s while he served at St. Anthony’s Church in Falmouth.
They say Cronin should have been suspicious of and investigated the priest for spending a lot of time with adolescent boys.
Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the former altar boys, called it a “significant decision” for his clients.
Ross Kimball, an attorney for Cronin, says his client “denies the allegations.”
___
Information from: The (New Bedford, Mass.) Standard-Times, http://www.southcoasttoday.com