RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge says he will approve $1 million in settlements from a North Carolina town to two half brothers wrongfully imprisoned for 30 years in the killing of an 11-year-old girl.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle said Thursday he will also review any fees sought by lawyers for Henry McCollum and Leon Brown before the settlements with the town of Red Springs are finalized. A county sheriff and state agents named as defendants aren’t part of the settlement.

Each man will get $500,000. The half brothers were imprisoned following the 1983 killing. They were released in 2014 because of DNA evidence.

Boyle’s decision came unexpectedly amid a protracted fight over their representation. He had previously rejected the settlement and also invalidated McCollum’s representation agreement with his current attorneys.