NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has sternly reminded a former CIA employee who may face charges connected to a leak at the agency that he can’t discuss sensitive material covered by a protective order with anyone other than his attorney.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty spoke to 29-year-old Joshua Schulte on Monday at prosecutors’ request.

Schulte faces charges in connection to child pornography, but has been told that additional, unrelated charges are likely.

Federal prosecutors had said Schulte was being investigated in the theft of CIA cyber tools.

On Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Laroche cited articles that he said showed reporters had become aware of search warrants, and phone calls involving Schulte where that material was referenced.

Schulte’s attorney says she has no objection to the court reminding her client of the order.