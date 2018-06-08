ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer accused of domestic violence has been acquitted.
Al.com reported Thursday that a judge acquitted 44-year-old Albertville Police Sgt. David William Atwell on May 31. Atwell also was found not guilty of reckless endangerment. Atwell was arrested in January and accused of firing a gun into the floor near where his wife was sitting.
Court records say the shooting happened as the couple was requesting a divorce, which has since been dismissed. Al.com reports Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith and Atwell weren’t immediately available for comment.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Anthony Bourdain, chef and TV host, dies at 61 of an apparent suicide, CNN says
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- Supreme Court again faces same-sex-wedding issues in Washington state ﬂorist case VIEW
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews