NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge who police say repeatedly broke into his Long Island neighbor’s home to steal her underwear has been formally suspended.

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore on Monday signed a decision ordering District Court Judge Robert Cicale (sih-KAL’-lee) suspended without pay, effective immediately.

The Suffolk County judge was temporarily relieved from the bench after being arrested for burglary on Thursday. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police said the woman was alone in her East Islip (EYE’-slihp) home when she heard a noise and saw a man running off. Officers say they found Cicale carrying the woman’s “soiled undergarments.”

Court papers said Cicale admitted that he “went into the house to take the panties again.”

Cicale’s attorney said his client had a stellar reputation.