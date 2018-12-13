DALLAS (AP) — A Texas jury has returned a $25 million verdict against former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent and the owner of a now-defunct nightclub in the death of Brent’s teammate, Jerry Brown Jr.

Brown was killed six years ago when the car Brent was driving at 110 mph (177 kph) in a 45-mph (72-kph) zone overturned in Irving, a Dallas suburb. Brent had a blood-alcohol level of .18 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Brown’s mother, Stacey Jackson, and his estate sued Brent and Beamers, an Irving nightclub, alleging the nightspot overserved Brent with alcohol. On Thursday, a Dallas County jury found Brent and Beamers each 48 percent liable, with Brown 4 percent liable.

The lawsuit had sought up to $95 million in damages, mostly from the bar.