MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says Jose Mourinho has left the Premier League club with immediate effect.
The decision was announced Tuesday, two days after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool left United 19 points off the top of the Premier League after 17 games.
Mourinho lasted 2½ years at United and won two titles, the English League Cup and the Europa League in his first season.
