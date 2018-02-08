ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry says Jordan’s King Abdullah II has arrived in the capital, Islamabad, to meet top government officials.
Abdullah was received on his arrival at the airport on Thursday by Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain. A statement issued by Hussain’s office says the king will also meet with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
The ministry says regional and international matters of mutual interest will be discussed.
It also says the visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to explore ways and means to strengthen cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest.
Pakistan and Jordan enjoy close relations and have similar viewpoints on various regional and international issues.