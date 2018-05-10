BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The deputy campaign manager and treasurer for Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan has resigned, marking a second high-profile campaign aid to leave Jordan’s team just days before the May 15 primary.

Emily Mowrer confirmed on Thursday she had stepped away from her volunteer position on the Jordan campaign earlier this week, but declined say why she left.

A day before Mowrer submitted her resignation, Jordan’s field and political director Jennifer Martinez had also announced she was no longer working for the campaign.

Martinez had said she had some disagreements with the direction of the campaign, but did not give specifics on what ultimately led to her decision.

Jordan’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

The 38-year-old Jordan, a former state lawmaker and member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, is running against 72-year-old Boise businessman A.J. Balukoff in the Democratic primary.