GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — Jordanian military officials say a fighter pilot from the Middle Eastern nation was one of two people killed in a helicopter crash in Texas.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement Wednesday that First Lt. Ahmed Ali Mohammed Khalif al-Khawaldeh died during a training trip to Texas. Several military bases in Texas provide training to foreign armed forces allied with the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter struck a power line Tuesday and crashed into a field east of Georgetown, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Austin.

No information has been released about the second person who died.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Williamson County sheriff’s office responded to the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the wreck.

