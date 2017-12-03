AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s military says it has rescued a Jordanian civilian who was kidnapped for ransom by an armed group in southern Syria several days ago.
The military-linked Hala Akhbar site said Sunday that the Jordanian man had been living in southern Syria and owned a farm there. It says he was tortured by his captors.
The site says the man has returned to his family in northern Jordan.
It provided no further details.
