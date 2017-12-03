Share story

By
The Associated Press

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s military says it has rescued a Jordanian civilian who was kidnapped for ransom by an armed group in southern Syria several days ago.

The military-linked Hala Akhbar site said Sunday that the Jordanian man had been living in southern Syria and owned a farm there. It says he was tortured by his captors.

The site says the man has returned to his family in northern Jordan.

It provided no further details.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press