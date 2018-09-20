BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan’s campaign has been fundraising for a new federal political action committee known as a “super PAC” since May, prompting the resignation of a top campaign staffer.

The Idaho Statesman reports former campaign manager Michael Rosenow wrote in his resignation letter that the campaign was more focused on growing the PAC rather than funding the campaign.

Super PACs are prohibited from making expenditures in coordination with candidates. The Strength and Progress PAC was created to accept donations from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe for spending on federal First Nations’ issues, and it has not yet made any expenditures.

Jordan’s campaign says Rosenow’s resignation was part of a planned transition. Campaign advisor Nate Kelly says neither he, Jordan nor the campaign have done anything improper in communicating with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe about setting up the PAC.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com