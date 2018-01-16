AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Police in Jordan say they’ve shut down a large factory making an illegal amphetamine-based drug said to be popular in the Middle East, including among Syrian militants.
Authorities seized enough material to make more than 100 million pills.
The official news agency Petra described the raid as a first for not only disrupting trafficking of pills, but also their production in the kingdom.
On Tuesday, the confiscated drugs and chemicals were on display at the anti-narcotics department in Jordan’s capital, Amman. Rows of plastic-wrapped cardboard boxes and bins filled with the drug-making materials were stacked floor to ceiling.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Seahawks bringing back Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator
- Washington state will require court order to release driver’s license info to immigration authorities
- Seahawks hire veteran Mike Solari as offensive-line coach to replace Tom Cable
- Overbilled and overstressed: 3 Seattle City Light customers vent
Police say a factory purportedly making cleaning materials in an industrial area of Amman had served as a front for manufacturing the pills. They say nine people were arrested.