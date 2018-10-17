BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Staffers for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan’s campaign say $20,000 sent to a recently-formed Wyoming company was for polling, consulting and voter registration work.

Campaign manager Nate Kelly says the entity doing the work registered as a Wyoming company with a Sheridan mailing address in late July to remain anonymous in heavily Republican Idaho.

Jordan reported the expenditure in campaign finance reports filed last week with the Idaho secretary of state’s office.

The company has a mail-forwarding address in the same building in Sheridan as a federal political action committee called Strength and Progress. That entity was created to accept donations from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, of which Jordan is a member.

Kelly says there’s no connection between Jordan’s campaign and the super PAC, and no money going from one to the other.