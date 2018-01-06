JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Officials say students who attend Joliet Junior College are receiving a partial tuition reimbursement.

The college’s board of trustees and leadership raised tuition by $19 per credit hour to make up for an anticipated reduction in state funding. However, Joliet Junior College president Judy Mitchell wrote in an email to students that state funding is better than expected this year. She wrote that the school is “able to partially reimburse you for the financial burden you helped us shoulder during this difficult time.”

School spokeswoman Kelly Rohder says 14,910 students who enrolled in classes in the fall and the coming spring semesters will receive a prepaid debit card reflecting a refund of $12 per credit hour. Refunds will vary depending on the number of credit hours a student signed up for.