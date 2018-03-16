DENVER (AP) — Former Democratic state Sen. Mike Johnston has qualified for the party’s June 26 primary for governor.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams said Friday that Johnston had submitted enough valid voter signatures to make the primary ballot.

Other gubernatorial candidates have submitted voter signatures, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis and Republicans Walker Stapleton, who is state treasurer, and businessman Victor Mitchell.

Williams’ office is vetting those signatures to see if they qualify.

Candidates to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper can also qualify for the primaries by winning at least 30 percent of votes at the Democratic and Republican state party assemblies on April 14.

Republican Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and former Democratic state treasurer Cary Kennedy are going that route.