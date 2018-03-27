DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Polk County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in the Des Moines suburb of Johnston.

Television station KCCI reports that 39-year-old Abraham Roberts was sentenced Tuesday to the mandatory life term. Roberts was convicted in January of first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Agnes Yarlee, who was found April 15 in her apartment.

Prosecutors say Yarlee had been shot five times as she sat on a couch following an argument with Roberts.

Defense lawyers didn’t dispute that Roberts killed Yarlee but argued he’d “lost it” during an argument, then blacked out with no memory of the shooting.

Roberts was arrested at the Canadian border the day after the shooting.

