Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that five of its aerosol sunscreen products are being recalled after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical linked to blood cancers such as leukemia.

The recall involves four Neutrogena sunscreen versions — Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen — and Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen. The health-care giant said in a statement that though using the products “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” it voluntarily decided on the recall “out of an abundance of caution” after samples were tested at an independent laboratory.

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products,” Johnson & Johnson said, adding that the recall was for all SPF levels and sizes. “We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products.”

Benzene, a component of gasoline and a frequently used solvent for rubber and waxes, is highly flammable and widely used worldwide. Long-term and repeated exposure to the chemical at high enough levels can cause leukemia or other cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The carcinogen’s effects vary depending on whether it is inhaled or ingested or gets on a person’s skin or clothing. The symptoms range from dizziness to irregular heartbeat, but the highest levels of exposure can also lead to death.

The New Jersey-based company, which said it had notified the Food and Drug Administration of the recall announcement, urged consumers to immediately stop using the five sunscreen products listed and to find alternative sun protection.

Advertising

“Sunscreen use is critical to public health,” Johnson & Johnson said. “It is important that people everywhere continue to take appropriate sun protection measures, including the continued use of alternative sunscreen.”

The recall, which is happening amid a summer of major heat waves across the country, came months after the independent laboratory Valisure announced it had found benzene in 78 sunscreens and after-sun products.

While the news generated alarming headlines, some experts and dermatologists have emphasized that sunscreen is not unsafe and that the chances of dangerous exposure levels were very low. Valisure CEO David Light said the number of times that benzene was found in testing, which included 294 batches of products from 69 companies, “doesn’t appear to be an issue directly with sunscreen.”

Dermatologist Ranella Hirsch told The Washington Post last month that the issue highlighted by the lab is not a sunscreen problem but a contamination problem.

“Contaminations happen and mechanisms exist for this very thing,” she said at the time. “An individual make and car can have a part recalled, but you aren’t likely to stop driving.”

The sunscreen recall is another blow for Johnson & Johnson, which has faced court losses and damages claims in recent years stemming from issues involving products such as opioid painkillers, baby powder and vaginal mesh implants.

— — —

The Washington Post’s Janna Mandell contributed to this report.