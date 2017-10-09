CHICAGO (AP) — A lock of hair and other relics of former Pope John Paul II will go on display in suburban Chicago this week.

The items, which also include John Paul’s personal rosary, will be available for viewing at Des Plaines’ Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Wednesday. There will also be a mass and blessing of the relics in the evening. They’ll be given in both English and Spanish.

John Paul was the 264th pope of the Roman Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005. His pontificate was among the longest in history. He died on April 2, 2005, at the age of 84. The Polish-born pope was declared a saint in 2014.