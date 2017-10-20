PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Secretary of State John Kerry is faulting the Trump administration for failing to fill many diplomatic positions and top State Department posts.

Kerry, who also served as a longtime Democratic senator from Massachusetts, said the country needs to invest in the work of democracy and building relationships with other countries.

Kerry also warned against allowing a “neo-national demagoguery to take away from America what has made America great.”

WPRO News reported Kerry made the comments during a conference in Providence for energy and environmental leaders.

Kerry cited climate change as a critical issue and criticized the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Kerry also said Trump’s focus on boosting coal production ignores climate science and ongoing increases in jobs in the renewable energy sector.