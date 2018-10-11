NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry implored constituents to vote during an appearance on a Rhode Island public affairs television program.

The Newport Daily News reports that Kerry talked with “Story in the Public Square” hosts Jim Ludes and G. Wayne Miller on Wednesday night at Salve Regina University. Kerry has traveled recently to promote his memoir, “Every Day Is Extra.”

The former Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts lamented declining voter turnout in recent presidential elections during the conversation. He said the only way to restore democracy was to vote. He also highlighted the importance of the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Kerry criticized Congress for partisanship that has disrupted problem solving. He called opposition to former Democratic President Barack Obama “a recipe for disaster.”

