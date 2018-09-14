SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the landmark Paris climate accord.

“While Donald Trump may have pulled out of the climate agreement, the American people have not,” he said opening the second day of the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

The two-day affair was organized by fellow Democrat, California Gov. Jerry Brown.

Trump announced in June 2017 the United States’ intention to pull out of the international agreement, which Kerry signed while serving as President Barack Obama’s secretary of state. The 195 countries that signed the treaty agreed to commit resources to combatting climate change

Trump said the agreement was unfair to the United States and would hurt the economy. He said the coal industry would be hardest hit. He said he was willing to negotiate a new climate change agreement.

“It was the single greatest act of irresponsibility of any president of the United States at any time,” Kerry said of Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Paris deal.

Kerry’s criticism of Trump came a day after the president blasted Kerry on Twitter for meeting with high-level members of the Iranian government. Kerry disclosed recently that since leaving office he has met with the Iranian officials.

Kerry said he’s confident Trump’s decision will ultimately be reversed because he believes most Americans support the agreement.

The goal of the climate summit is to showcase actions being taken and to deepen commitments to combat climate change. It was unclear what specific actions might be taken before the summit ends Friday.