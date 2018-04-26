BALTIMORE (AP) — A report says Johns Hopkins University has decided to rescind an honorary degree given to Bill Cosby after the comedian was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman more than a decade ago.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that university spokesman Dennis O’Shea says the board of trustees has decided to revoke Cosby’s degree. O’Shea says the university stands in firm opposition to sexual assault whether it be on its campuses or elsewhere.

The spokesman says officials were unaware of many of the accusations against Cosby when he was awarded the honorary degree in 2004. The newspaper reports a student organization requested Cosby’s degree be revoked in 2015.

Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com