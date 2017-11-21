WASHINGTON (AP) — John Hall, whose 41-year career in journalism ended as director of The Associated Press’ State Photo Center, has died. He was 74.

Hall’s widow, Marion, says he died Saturday at his home in Quincy, Illinois. A cause of death was not reported.

Hall worked at newspapers in Texas, Oregon and Florida before he joined the AP’s Washington bureau in April 2001 as assistant chief of bureau for photos. Hall served in that capacity for five years, overseeing the AP’s photojournalism in the nation’s capital. He was named director of the State Photo Center in August 2006.

The AP closed the State Photo Center the following year, and Hall retired from daily journalism.

Hall is also survived by a son, a daughter-in-law, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.