COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The helmet John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is being sold.
The late astronaut and U.S senator made the first supersonic transcontinental flight on July 16, 1957. He sped in his Vought F8U Crusader from near Los Angeles to Brooklyn in a record-setting 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.
Glenn dubbed the mission “Project Bullet,” because he flew faster than a bullet from a .45-caliber pistol. The fame the young airman from Ohio gained from the record-setting flight helped land him a spot in NASA’s Mercury program.
The U.S. Navy helmet he wore on the flight will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions Thursday. It’s gold with “J.H. Glenn” penned on the right side. Bidding will begin at $100,000.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
Glenn died in 2016.