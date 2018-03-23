LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 48-year-old jogger was killed when struck on the shoulder of a state road in San Miguel County near Las Vegas by a pickup that drifted off the roadway.

The New Mexico State Police identifies the jogger killed Thursday as Lacy Houdek of Las Vegas.

According to the State Police, the driver of the pickup suffered non-life threatening injuries when the vehicle went off the opposite side of State Route 104 after striking Houdek.

The State Police says driver inattention is believed to have been a factor in this crash.