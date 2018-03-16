NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.
In a Wednesday release, the university touted “a significant gift to the future of UD Athletics” made by the alumnus and his wife, Dana, as the largest from a UD football alumnus in the NFL. The exact amount has not been disclosed.
Flacco invoked his four kids and their future educations as an impetus for the donation.
The donation will support the $60 million Building Our Home initiative, focused on renovating Delaware Stadium and constructing a new athletic center for student-athletes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, demanding documents about Russia
After transferring at the end of his sophomore year, Flacco played two seasons as quarterback for the Blue Hens.