PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear in Maine’s largest city during his book tour.

Merrill Auditorium in Portland says the Delaware Democrat will appear on Jan. 31. He is in the midst of a tour called the “American Promise Tour” and is expected to talk about his political career.

Pre-sale for the tickets starts on Wednesday and ends Thursday at midnight. Tickets include a copy of Biden’s memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.” Ticket prices range from $78 to $335.

Biden served in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009 before becoming vice president under President Barack Obama for two terms. He is the subject of rumors that he might run for president in 2020.