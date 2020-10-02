Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for the coronavirus, he announced Friday, just hours after President Donald Trump revealed that he had tested positive.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Earlier Friday, Biden wrote on Twitter that he and his wife “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery.”

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” he added.

Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, also tweeted that she was keeping the president “and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.” Harris was scheduled to campaign in Nevada on Friday.

Harris was tested Thursday for the coronavirus and her test was negative, according to a Harris aide.

Advertising

News of Trump’s test comes as Biden — after months of limited travel amid the pandemic — had started to return to the campaign trail. He was scheduled to travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, and a train trip through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania on Wednesday was his most vigorous day of campaigning in months. On Thursday, his campaign said their team would resume in-person canvassing in battleground states.

In a note sent to staff Friday morning, Biden’s campaign manager, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, asked the team to “refrain from posting about the situation on social media unless otherwise directed by your manager,” and promised that “the health and safety of the entire team has been, and will remain, our No. 1 priority.”

In late August, the Biden campaign said Biden and Harris would be tested regularly, and that staff members who interacted with them would also be tested regularly. The campaign said it would announce publicly if Biden or Harris ever has a confirmed case of the coronavirus.