WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his wife have been given an annual award from the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.

WDEL-FM reports that Biden and Jill Biden were awarded the Josiah Marvel Cup Award at the chamber’s 181st Annual Dinner in Wilmington on Monday. Joe Biden was also the dinner’s keynote speaker.

The chamber had tweeted that the Bidens were presented the award. It also tweeted that Gov. John Carney had spoken as well.

Biden was a U.S. Senator from Delaware before serving as vice president with former President Barack Obama.

The award was established in 1951, and honors a Delawarean who has made an outstanding contribution to the state, community or society. It is named in memory of Marvel, who was the chamber’s first president in 1913-1914.

