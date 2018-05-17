PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals has given Jodi Arias’s lawyers more time to file the appeal of her murder conviction in the 2008 death of her former boyfriend.

The opening brief in Arias’ appeal was due Wednesday, but the court granted her request for a three-week extension to file the document.

Arias is serving a life sentence for her first-degree murder conviction in the death of Travis Alexander at his home in Mesa.

Prosecutors said Arias attacked Alexander after he wanted to end their affair and planned a trip to Mexico with another woman.

She has acknowledged killing Alexander but claimed it was self-defense after he attacked her.

Arias has asked the court to bar the public from viewing her opening appellate brief.

Prosecutors oppose the request.