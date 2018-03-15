FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in 119 counties across the state between January 2017 and January 2018. Only Carter County had a higher jobless rate during that time.

The Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics says Woodford County had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2.9 percent.

Fayette County was next lowest at 3 percent, followed by Oldham County at 3.1 percent. Marion and Scott counties had 3.2 percent rates. Campbell and Shelby counties had 3.3 percent rates.

Magoffin County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 15.2 percent.

It was followed by Carter County at 13 percent, Elliott County at 11.5 percent and Lewis County at 10.4 percent. Menifee County was next at 9.8 percent, followed by Bath County at 8.6 percent and Lawrence County at 8.4 percent.