FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Mark Jirek has been named director of the Northern Crops Institute at North Dakota State University.
Jirik has more than 17 years of experience in commodity merchandising and commercial management at Cargill. He holds a master’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from NDSU.
Northern Crops Institute supports regional producers by conducting educational and technical programs to promote domestic and international markets. It is funded by the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as commodity groups in those states and Montana.
Jirik replaces Mark Weber, who is retiring next month after serving as director for six years.
